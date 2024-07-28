Expand / Collapse search

Point Fire jumps in containment at 85%, road closures lifted

Published  July 28, 2024 3:24pm PDT
Wildfires continue to burn in East Bay

A wildfire burning in Alameda County is holding steady at 734 acres with a 15% containment, officials said. And in Contra Costa County, fire crews get the upper hand as they increase containment of the Point Fire.

CONCORD, Calif. - Residents near Concord and Bay Point can breathe a sigh of relief as crews get the upper hand in the Point Fire as the containment increases. 

The Point Fire is now at 85% containment as of Sunday morning, increasing from 40% on Saturday evening.

The fire burns at 471 acres.

Several road closures caused by the fire have been lifted, and threats to infrastructure have been reduced, Cal Fire said.

The fire first became ablaze Friday afternoon north of Evora and Nicholas Roads in Contra Costa County.

Cal Fire said weather conditions throughout the night were favorable to them in battling the flames.

The cause is still under investigation.