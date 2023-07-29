Police find one person shot to death near Oakland High School

A person was found shot to death west of Oakland High School just after 11 a.m. Saturday, police said.

The victim was discovered in the 600 block of Alma Avenue after police received reports of an unresponsive person in the area, Oakland police said.

The identity of the victim was withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department's Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the Tip Line at (510) 238-7950.