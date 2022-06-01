Police investigate fatal stabbing in Tenderloin district

article

Police are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed Wednesday morning in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood.

The stabbing was reported about 10:21 a.m., near the corner of Turk and Jones streets, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital but later died. His name has not been released.

No arrests have been made, police said. Anyone with information regarding the case can contact the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411.

SEE ALSO: Fire at San Francisco Tenderloin affordable housing apartments displaces 40 residents

Advertisement







