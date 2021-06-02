Police investigate shooting that leaves man injured
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Police early Wednesday morning began investigating an overnight shooting in San Jose.
It happened on McLaughlin Avenue, near the Highway 101 Interchange with Interstate highways 280 and 680.
Authorities so far have not disclosed many details about the shooting, except that the victim is a man.
Police later downgraded his injuries to non life threatening.
No arrests have been made, and investigators do not have a motive for the attack.
