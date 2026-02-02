Human trafficking suspect arrested in North Bay. Victim transported across multiple states, police say

article

Vallejo police arrested a human trafficking suspect at a motel over the weekend, after a woman reported being forced, threatened and coerced into performing sexual acts and said she feared for her safety.

What we know:

On Friday, investigators were called to a hotel in the 400 block of Fairgrounds Drive.

"Upon arrival, patrol officers located an adult female who expressed fear for her safety and reported being subjected to force, threats, and coercion related to sexual exploitation," police said in a news release.

Officers brought her to a safe location. Investigators said the woman had signs of physical abuse, and that she was brought to the area as a victim of human trafficking.

Transported across states

"Officers learned the victim had been transported across multiple cities and states and was being controlled through intimidation, physical violence, and threats of serious harm," police said.

Investigators also said there was evidence she had been physically injured.

"Officers observed visible injuries consistent with the victim’s statements, including bruising and signs of battery," police said.

Suspect identified

Investigators identified the primary suspect in the case as 44-year-old Julius Stinson III, a convicted felon with multiple prior convictions, including attempted murder and voluntary manslaughter.

Officers tracked his whereabouts and located him at a motel on the 1400 block of Enterprise Street, where he was arrested without incident the following day, police said.

Stinson was booked into the Solano County Jail on charges including rape, false imprisonment, pimping, and human trafficking by force or fear.

He is being held without bail.

The victim was taken to a hospital to undergo a medical evaluation and receive support services, police said, adding that officers have also connected her with support partners to ensure she is safely relocated, with access to ongoing support resources.

Heightened awareness and campaigns

Dig deeper:

The arrest comes amid campaigns to heighten awareness about human trafficking in the Bay Area, with the Super Bowl in town.

Experts say human trafficking risk escalates during large sporting events.

"California in general has more human trafficking than any other state in the United States," Lt. Josh Singleton of the Santa Clara County Human Trafficking Task Force said at a conference held in the South Bay back in October, aimed at warning the public about human trafficking risks ahead of high-profile sporting events hosted in the Bay Area including Super Bowl LX and the World Cup.

What you can do:

If you or someone you know are a victim of human trafficking, you can get help by calling the National Human Trafficking Resource Center at (888) 373-7888.

Anyone with information about the case in Vallejo is urged to contact the police department's communications division at (707) 552-3285. Those wishing to remain anonymous can use the tip line at (800) 488-9383.

Vallejo’s police chief stressed the department's commitment toward protecting vulnerable victims of sexual exploitation and praised those who bravely come forward in the face of these acts.

"We recognize the courage it takes for victims to come forward," said Vallejo Chief of Police Jason Ta, adding, "The Vallejo Police Department remains committed to providing safety, care, and access to resources that support recovery and long-term stability."

