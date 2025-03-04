Popular Boichik Bagels is expanding, with a new store in this East Bay city

article

The Brief A popular and fast-growing Bay Area bagel company is expanding again. Boichik Bagels is opening its first location in Contra Costa County. By later this year, it will have 12 stores, including two in Southern California.



A Bay Area bagel company that’s fast building a loyal following is again expanding its territory and set to open its first shop in Contra Costa County.

What we know:

The widely acclaimed Boichik Bagels, known for its authentic New York-style taste, is opening a new location in Concord at 2980 Treat Boulevard in the Oak Grove Plaza shopping center this spring.

It will be Boichik's 10th location in the Bay Area.

Local perspective:

In addition to its bagel factory on 6th Street in Berkeley and another one in that city on College Avenue, there are Bay Area locations in Larkspur, Palo Alto, Los Gatos, and Santa Clara, as well as three in San Francisco.

SoCal expansion

Last month, Boichik expanded beyond the Bay Area market to open its first store in Los Angeles.

It also has plans to open another location in LA, in downtown’s historic Bradbury Building.

SEE ALSO: How Boozie Brunch is putting Bay Area restaurants on the map

The backstory:

Boichik was founded by lifelong bagel lover and New Jersey native Emily Winston.

When Winston moved to the Bay Area in 2010 and couldn’t find any place that offered "proper bagels," ones she was used to from back home, she took matters into her own hands.

Boichik Bagels is set to open its 10th Bay Area store in the spring. (Boichik Bagels)

"I embarked on what became my five year quest, through trial and error, to create a bagel I longed to eat," she shared on the Boichik website.

The five-year journey proved to result in success, and her friends encouraged her to sell her creation.

Her business venture began with pop-ups. And then, in 2019, she opened her first store on College Avenue.

"It's been nonstop bagels ever since!" Winston said.

Cut to 2025, Boichik will have a dozen locations once the Concord and downtown LA sites open.

The bagel company has also expanded its business to grocery stores, where they're sold in the freezer section.

The new Concord store is slated to open in late April or May.

Boichik Bagels is scheduled to open its newest Bay Area location in the spring. (Boichik Bagels)