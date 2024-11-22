Popular East Bay restaurant founder killed in Mexico during freak accident

A popular East Bay restaurant owner was killed during a freak accident while attending a racing event in Mexico – Jim Goff's family said he left a lasting impact on them and the community.

"Loving, caring, hard-working. Just the best dad you could ask for," said Dustin Goff, one of Goff's two sons.

His four children gathered to remember their father on Thursday at Jim's Restaurant in Pleasanton, the restaurant he founded almost 30 years ago.

They're devastated by their sudden loss; he died on Nov. 14.

"I want everyone to know who he was and the impact that he had," said Dustin.

The family shared photos, including one of Goff taken just hours before he was killed.



The 60-year-old was in Baja, California in Mexico with a group of friends to watch the annual Baja 1000 off-road race.

There is video posted on social media by Frontera, a Mexican news agency, showing a truck going out of control at the mechanical inspection area.

The truck struck several people and killed two bystanders.

One was Goff.

"Shock, I was in shock," said James Goff, the oldest of his four children. "He was the one we looked up to, so it's just hard."

The family didn't want to speak about the accident.

They wanted to focus on his legacy.

His son Dustin took over running Jim's Restaurant in 2020.

There is now a small memorial in honor of him.

Goff was active in the community.

He donated food and volunteered his time to cook for 4-H members at the Alameda County Fair.

Goff also renovated rooms for children with life-threatening illnesses for nonprofit called Rooms of Hope.

"We've been to that area," said Goff's daughter K.T. Balch.

She had attended the same race with her father in the past.

The family shared photos of Goff during previous races.

He had retired from racing about ten years ago, but still enjoyed the sport.

But most of all, Goff loved his family and his community.

"He was just so much fun. We just had a blast always," said K.T.

Now, Goff's family is cherishing their memories captured in the many photos and videos of him, including one where he is dancing.

"You couldn't help but smile when you were around him. He had this charisma. He had this something about him that just drew people in," said James.

In addition to his children, Goff was grandfather to six grandchildren with one on the way.

The family is still working on his funeral arrangements.

Amber Lee is a reporter with KTVU. Email Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com or text/leave message at 510-599-3922. Follow her on Facebook @AmberKTVU, Instagram @AmberKTVU or Twitter @AmberKTVU