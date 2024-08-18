Popular Mediterranean, Spanish restaurant closes in Oakland

It's last call for Shakewell Restaurant, an Oakland restaurant with a cuisine fusing Mediterranean and Spanish flavors together.

Owners made the announcement on social media Saturday, saying they will shut down at the end of the month.

Owners say their bar will remain open for the time being despite the restaurant closure.

"We've made the heartbreaking decision to close Shakewell restaurant…we held on through so many challenges, determined to keep this place alive, but the reality of these times has caught up with us," the restaurant shared.

The restaurant opened up on Lakeshore in 2014 and was known for their handcrafted cocktails and small plates.

While the restaurant didn't go into specifics, they shared they "can't make the numbers work anymore," despite their efforts.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, rising costs and declining sales forced the restaurant's hand in closing down.



"This isn’t the outcome any of us wanted. We’ve fought so hard because Shakewell has been a home, a gathering place, a special little corner of the world where we could all come together…the thought of closing our doors is truly devastating. But we’ve reached a point where we have no other choice," the restaurant shared.

Reservations for their restaurant can still be made through Aug. 31, and Shakewell invites the public to join them for one last meal before their closure.

