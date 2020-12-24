article

Uh, oh. Here we go again...

Weeks after FOX 11 looked into reports of a mystery person in a jetpack, the "Jetpack Guy" may have made a possible return.

According to a report from The War Zone, a website that covers military and geopolitics, a pilot from Sling Pilot Academy "caught what appeared to at least resemble a guy in a jet pack" between Palos Verdes and Catalina Island on Monday, December 21.

The pilot told The War Zone that the mysterious subject was flying about 3,000 feet away from them before flying past along the pilot's right side.

The pilot did not report the strange encounter to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) because there's weren't many details to share, The War Zone's Tyler Rogoway reports.

Below is a video shared by Sling Pilot Academy:

The FAA told FOX 11 in a statement that the agency takes these sighting reports seriously but haven't been able to "validate" some of the reports they have gotten in the past. As for the possible Dec. 21 sighting, FAA confirmed The War Zone's report that the Sling Pilot Academy never filed a report.

Below is a statement released by the FAA:

"The FAA has not received any recent reports from pilots who believe they may have seen someone in a jetpack in the skies around Los Angeles. The FAA has taken the sighting reports it has received seriously, and has worked closely with the FBI to investigate them. However, the FAA has been unable to validate the reports."

