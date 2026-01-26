'Everything must go!' Popular retailer closing stores in Bay Area, slashing prices to liquidate inventory

article

The Brief A popular women's clothing chain is liquidating its inventory. Francesca’s has eight stores in the Bay Area. Prices are slashed on merchandise in-store and online.



A popular clothing store, with locations around the Bay Area, has slashed prices to sell off its goods as the more than 25-year-old chain prepares to permanently close.

Francesca’s currently has eight stores remaining in the Bay Area.

Nationwide, the women’s boutique chain has a presence in more than 45 states, with almost 460 stores, employing more than 3,400 associates, according to the company’s website.

What they're saying:

Store employees tell us that word of the closure came abruptly, a little more than a week ago.

Liquidation prices

From clothing to jewelry, items are priced at fire sale bargains with nearly everything slashed at least 20% off, both in store and online.

Signs that read "Nothing held back!" and "Everything must go!" dress store windows advertising the sell-off.

Francesca’s store in Lafayette, Calif. The retailer plans to close all of its locations.

Dig deeper:

The company has been struggling to stay afloat, with the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbating its financial problems. In December 2020, Francesca’s voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and announced plans for store closures as part of a restructuring effort.

The chain was reportedly in deep debt with its vendors.

Women’s Wear Daily reported that one vendor said the company faced $250 million in unpaid invoices.

What we don't know:

KTVU reached out to representatives of the Houston-based retailer for comment on what’s prompting the closure as well as a final date of operation, but we did not hear back by the time this story was published.

The backstory:

The company began in 1999 as a single boutique in Houston. It grew to a nationwide chain specializing in trendy apparel and jewelry, as well as other accessories and gifts.​

"Our mission is to deliver unique, free-spirited fashion & lifestyle products and create a space to amplify the voices of everyone seeking self-expression and we are proud to have been there for the major moments of our customers' lives from celebrations, weddings, graduations, and more!" the retailer's website stated.

A store employee told us the company has not offered a final date of operation and speculated the store may just remain open until the merchandise is gone.

So those looking for a deal may still have time for discount purchases.

One store's remaining inventory included a wide selection of sweaters, dresses, and other clothing, accessories including earrings, necklaces, and hats, as well as gifts like candles.

Bay Area locations

According to Francesca’s website, eight stores remain in the Bay Area.

The retailer once had a greater presence in the region, but in recent years has closed locations in cities including Emeryville and Danville.

The remaining Bay Area locations are in:

Napa

Lafayette

Pleasanton

Livermore

Burlingame

San Mateo

San Jose

Gilroy

Screenshot of map on Francesca's locator page. (https://francescas.com/store-locator)

Francesca’s store in Lafayette, Calif. The retailer is liquidating its merchandise as part of plans to close all of its locations.

