Possible shark bite being investigated after surfer injured at NorCal beach

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The Brief A 39-year-old man surfing off the coast of Big River Beach suffered injuries to his legs, officials say. State park officials said at around 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday they received a report of a shark biting a man. Park and wildlife officials are investigating and the state fish and wildlife department collected evidence from the scene.



A man who was surfing off Big River Beach at Mendocino Headlands State Park suffered injuries to both of his legs on Wednesday and now officials are investigating to see if he was bitten by a shark.

What we know:

California State Parks officials said at around 5:15 p.m., they received a report of a shark biting a 39-year-old man off the beach.

Three off-duty lifeguards, who were surfing nearby, provided assistance.

Several agencies, including State Parks, CAL FIRE, Mendocino County Sheriff's Office, Mendocino Fire Department and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife responded to the incident.

The victim was taken to a hospital in Fort Bragg. Officials did not give an update on the surfer's condition.

What's next:

The State Dept. of Fish and Wildlife took evidence from the scene and is said to be the lead agency in this investigation, which is ongoing.

Meanwhile, state parks officials are posting signs at nearby beaches to notify the public that there is a 48-hour beach closure in effect as part of the department's protocol.

State parks officials said while interactions between humans and sharks are rare, beach visitors should be aware that sharks are an "important part of the coastal ecosystem."