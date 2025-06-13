Bay Area prepares for ‘No Kings Day’ demonstrations against Trump administration policies

The Brief ‘No Kings’ protests against the Trump administration are happening throughout the Bay and across the country on Saturday, June 14. The movement is against Trump's military parade but has taken on a new life amid the administration's escalating immigration crackdown. Organizers are encouraging protesters to demonstrate peacefully but also in a way that gets their message across.



Communities across the Bay Area and the country are preparing for widespread demonstrations on Saturday as part of the "No Kings Day" movement in response to President Trump’s immigration crackdown and a planned $40 million military parade in Washington, D.C.

‘No Kings Day’ demonstrations

From San Jose to San Francisco and Oakland, large crowds are expected.

In Marin County, organizers are expecting an estimated 2,000 to 3,000 people to take to the streets.

"I think it’s important for us to all find ways to fight back against what we’re seeing in this country," said Angela Cerreta, an organizer with Indivisible Novato.

Her group is coordinating about 20 pop-up rallies with other groups throughout Marin County.

"The idea being that you can’t go about your day without seeing at least one of them," said Cerreta.

Rallies around the Bay

Across the region, around 30 rallies are planned, including one at St. James Park in San Jose.

"The protest is for everyone," said James Kuszmaul, a volunteer with 50501 San Jose, which is helping to put together the city's event. "The rights being trampled over are everyone’s rights."

In Oakland, demonstrators will march to Frank Ogawa Plaza.

In San Francisco, a protest is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. in Dolores Park, followed by a march to Civic Center for an afternoon rally.

Boarding up windows

In Union Square, some businesses were seen boarding up storefronts Friday as a precaution.

"If there is violence or disruptive activity, law enforcement will step in," said San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie. "If you assault a police officer or break windows of a local business, you will be arrested."

Organizers are encouraging demonstrators to be peaceful, but impactful.

"We want to give people a chance to show up in the streets, in mass and great numbers, and take our message to the people." said Peter Hosey, an organizer of the San Francisco demonstration.