Protesters occupy Oakland Federal Building, call for ceasefire in Gaza

Hundreds of people have taken over the rotunda inside the Oakland Federal Building on Monday and are refusing to vacate the premises. The protest is tied to the war in the Middle East.

Protesters are holding signs that read "Jews say Ceasefire Now'.

The protest is part of a national week of Jewish-led protests calling for a ceasefire. In a news release, the group Jewish Voice for Peace, said as many as 600 demonstrators are on hand who took action at 4 p.m.

This also comes as President Biden is headed to the Bay Area for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. The president is scheduled to arrive on Tuesday.

The demonstrators say this is the first mass Jewish sit-in on the West Coast, mirroring similar actions at Grand Central Station in New York and the Israeli consulate in Chicago.

Jewish Voice for Peace said they are calling on President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to follow the lead of Oakland Rep. Barbara Lee in her calls for an immediate ceasefire.

Among those protesting are allies including noted filmmaker, Boots Riley, of Oakland. On social media, he posted, "The govt of Israel does not act on behalf of, nor represent Jewish people." He followed up by saying, "A bunch of us are only leaving if it's in handcuffs."

Rabbi Lynn Gottlieb, one of the first women to become a rabbi, according to the protest group, asked for U.S. government officials not to weaponize the people's grief by committing genocide.

"We're asking that Gazans and Palestinians in the West Bank live and to stop sending U.S. military aid to Israel," Gottlieb said. She noted that more than 15,000 people have died from this conflict in the last three weeks alone – more than have died in the Russia-Ukraine war, she said. "We are here today because our religious tradition tells us to save one life is to save an entire world."

Gottlieb said she has had friends who have died in Gaza during the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

"We are not going away no matter what happens here today in this moment. We are joining with tens of thousands, if not, millions all over the world to ask our leaders to stop killing Palestinian people." She said the protesters believe Jewish safety and Palestinians' safety are linked. "We will get nowhere if we continue to fight wars against civilians."

Last week, Israel agreed to a four-hour daily pause in Gaza to allow civilians to flee.

Federal officers and security guards are on site at this protest. Police seem to be allowing the protesters to occupy the space. Streets in the area of the federal building, located at 1301 Clay Street are closed and there is yellow police tape present.

We will continue to monitor this situation and will bring you the latest developments as we learn about them.

KTVU's Joey Horta contributed to this report.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A mass sit-in at Oakland Federal Building comprised of Bay Area Jews and their allies calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.