'Pulse of the People' will feature Calif. Sen. Alex Padilla in FOX town hall

KTVU FOX 2 and KTTV, FOX's Los Angeles station, have partnered to produce "Pulse of the People," a political town hall event.

Sen. Alex Padilla, California's junior senator and a Democrat, will be the featured guest on Monday, Aug. 16. The program airs on KTVU FOX 2 and ktvu.com from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

KTVU's Greg Lee and Elex Michaelson, of KTTV, will moderate the event.

Padilla, who was appointed to fill Kamala Harris's seat when she became vice president, will talk about a range of urgent issues, including homelessness, wildfires, COVID-19, cost of living in CA, education and more.

Similar "Pulse of the People" events have taken place in other locations, including New York, New Jersey, Chicago, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Houston, Seattle, Detroit and Phoenix.

"These town halls highlight FTS’s strong and continued commitment to providing a platform for diverse voices and increasing awareness about important issues facing local communities across the country," said FOX Television Stations Chief Executive Officer Jack Abernethy.

The format allows viewers to submit questions to lawmakers via social media by using the hashtag #PulseOfThePeople.