Purifiers distributed to those affected by recent Martinez refinery fire

At least 1,000 East Bay residents received air purifiers for people affected by the recent fire at the Martinez Refining Company.

Community members and volunteers from Healthy Martinez and 350 Martinez handed out the purifiers to those who live in the Mountain View and Vine Hill neighborhoods.

Organizers began handing out the purifiers at 12:30 p.m. at 600 Palm Avenue near Mountain View Park.

The most recent refinery fire injured six people, all employees. Two were treated at the scene while four were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The fire, caused by a hydrocarbon leak, prompted shelter-in-place orders.