Raising Cane's plans new restaurant at this iconic Bay Area destination, now undergoing a revamp

article

The Brief Plans are underway for a new Raising Cane's at Fisherman's Wharf in San Francisco. The plans come amid revitalization efforts for the world-renowned tourist destination. Just a couple weeks ago, a trendy new sushi conveyor belt restaurant opened at Fisherman's Wharf.



A popular, fast-growing chain, known for its chicken-tender meals, is poised to land at one of the Bay Area’s biggest tourist draws.

Raising Cane’s has its sights on a new location in the heart of San Francisco’s historic Fisherman’s Wharf.

Heart of Fisherman's Wharf

What we know:

The Louisiana-based chain has filed permits for the space at 211 Jefferson Street at Taylor Street, according to Fisherman's Wharf Community Benefit District Director of Communications Cecile Gregoire.

"The arrival of Raising Cane’s is another exciting sign of the momentum we’re seeing in the Wharf," Gregoire shared with KTVU.

Big picture view:

The neighborhood, a world renowned tourist destination, has been undergoing revitalization efforts to draw more visitors and bring upgrades to the area as part of a post-pandemic comeback.

SEE ALSO: Fisherman's Wharf facelift plans means Alioto's gets bulldozed

The Raising Cane’s would be about a block away from another recent high-profile restaurant chain opening. Last month, a Taco Bell Cantina, at 333 Jefferson Street, elicited much excitement and attracted long lines at its grand opening event.

Other new openings

The new Cane’s would also be right down the street from another newcomer to Fisherman’s Wharf: Tamago Sushi opened earlier this month at 2700 Taylor Street.

The restaurant features the trendy concept of a conveyor belt or sushi-go-around. It offers customers dishes on a rotating belt, with meals delivered on a bullet train-shaped platter, providing a fun and interactive dining experience.

On Yelp, Tamago said it combines "advanced technology, premium ingredients, and affordable prices."

Raising Cane's Bay Area expansion

Dig deeper:

A new Raising Cane's at Fisherman's Wharf would contribute to the ongoing expansion of the chain's presence in the Bay Area.

In November, Cane's opened a restaurant in Morgan Hill, bringing the total number of Bay Area sites to seven.

And another South Bay location is set for a March 3 grand opening, according to the company's website.

That restaurant is opening at North Capitol Avenue and McKee Road and will be the second location in San Jose.

KTVU previously reported that the chain is planning to open its first San Francisco restaurant late in the summer this year at Stonestown Galleria.

Plans were also underway for a Cane's near the UC Berkeley campus on Telegraph Avenue, expected sometime late 2027.

What we don't know:

No date has been set for the opening of the Fisherman’s Wharf restaurant.

But according to Gregoire, "permit filings suggest we could see them late 2026."