R&B singer Lyfe Jennings robbed of $120K in jewelry stolen in Oakland.

Oakland police are trying to find the two men who robbed R&B singer Lyfe Jennings, who was in the Bay Area to perform several concerts.

On social media, Jennings said that thieves busted out his car windows and snatched his book bag.

"It's like $120,000 worth of jewelry and my computer, my ID, passport, credit cards," he said on Instagram, detailing how he was robbed over the weekend.

Jennings was in Oakland, performing several shows at Yoshi's.

