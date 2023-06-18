Redwood City police ask for public's assistance in solving a shooting
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. - Redwood City police are asking for the public's help in solving a shooting that occurred May 7.
The incident took place about 4:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Redwood Ave., police said Saturday.
A man approached a group of people who were drinking on the sidewalk and opened fire with a 9 mm handgun, police said.
Four men and a 16-year-old boy were taken to a hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, according to the police.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Det. James Schneider at (650) 780-7607 or call the department's tip line at (650) 780-7110.