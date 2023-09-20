Report finds windows broken during San Francisco storms had prior problems

Most of the high-rise building windows in San Francisco that were broken or damaged during storms last March had problems even before the storms hit, according to a new report.

The report will be formally presented Wednesday to the San Francisco Building Commission, showing there were seven high-rises that had window damage.

And 30 of the 31 windows investigated could have been prevented if problems had been identified and mitigated before the storms, the report found.

The problems ranged from debris hitting the windows to thermal stress and window hardware that could not stand up to high winds.

The report also outlines steps that building owners, the city and contractors could take to prevent similar problems again.

