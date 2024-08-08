Reports of shots fired at UC Berkeley Clark Kerr campus track; suspect with bleached hair

Students were alerted that there were reports of shots being fired at UC Berkeley's Clark Kerr Campus track Thursday morning, according to the university's warning system.

The university told the community to avoid Clark Kerr Campus and Hillside Campus, Lawrence Berkeley National Lab, UC Botanical Garden, Lawrence Hall of Science, Space Science Lab, Math Science Research Institute, Strawberry Canyon Recreation Area, as they scoured the area.

University police said that multiple agencies were searching for the suspect described by witnesses as a white man wearing a black shirt, black pants, and a red backpack. The suspect’s hair is described as "bleached" with possible red or orange highlights.

The alert was issued at 7:15 a.m.

A KTVU reporter saw several Berkeley police cars and vans on campus. The reporter described the mood as relatively calm despite the reports.

As of 8:45 a.m., University of California spokesman Roqua Montez said no injuries were reported.

UC Berkeley's fall semester begins Aug. 21.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact UCPD at (510) 642-6760.