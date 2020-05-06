Reservations for COVID-19 tests available through California website

California residents can now make a reservation to get tested for COVID-19 through a new website that Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday.

The purpose of the site is to help people living in testing deserts that are from clinics and other facilities that can administer the exam, he said.

The idea is to make sure workers don't show up to the job while they are feeling ill because of financial pressure to do so, Newsom said.

To date, 800,000 Californians have been tested for coronavirus, and there are now 30,000 people being tested each day.

Two testing sites opened Wednesday in Santa Clara County.

As part of the state's relief measures, so-called "essential" workers who have contracted the virus will receive workers compensation, Newsom said.

To lessen the financial burden faced by millions of Californians during the crisis, Newsom said late fees will be waived on property tax payments through May 2021.

This story was reported from Oakland, Calif.