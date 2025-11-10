Expand / Collapse search

Road rage fight turns deadly in Castro Valley

Published  November 10, 2025 3:28pm PST
Castro Valley
The Brief

    • A fight following an alleged road rage crash in Castro Valley on Saturday night left one man dead, according to the California Highway Patrol.
    • The incident happened around 7:40 p.m. near Wilbeam and Norbridge avenues. The victim was found injured and later died at a local hospital.
    • The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Martin Davis Jr., called CHP to report his involvement. He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder.

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - A fight following an alleged road rage crash in Castro Valley over the weekend turned deadly, authorities said.

Crash and confrontation

What we know:

According to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, the road rage incident happened around 7:40 p.m. Saturday near Wilbeam and Norbridge avenues. When officers arrived, they found one person with visible injuries.

Victim dies at hospital

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries, officials said.

Suspect arrested

Dig deeper:

A second person involved in the incident called the CHP’s non-emergency line to report his involvement. He was instructed to return to the scene and cooperate with investigators.

Preliminary findings indicated a fight broke out between the two men after the crash. The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Martin Davis Jr., was arrested on suspicion of murder, according to authorities.

The Source: Information for this report comes from the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.

