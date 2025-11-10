Road rage fight turns deadly in Castro Valley
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - A fight following an alleged road rage crash in Castro Valley over the weekend turned deadly, authorities said.
Crash and confrontation
What we know:
According to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, the road rage incident happened around 7:40 p.m. Saturday near Wilbeam and Norbridge avenues. When officers arrived, they found one person with visible injuries.
Victim dies at hospital
The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries, officials said.
Featured
Suspect arrested
Dig deeper:
A second person involved in the incident called the CHP’s non-emergency line to report his involvement. He was instructed to return to the scene and cooperate with investigators.
Preliminary findings indicated a fight broke out between the two men after the crash. The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Martin Davis Jr., was arrested on suspicion of murder, according to authorities.
The Source: Information for this report comes from the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.