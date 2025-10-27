Fatal rollover crash backs up traffic on Marin County's Highway 37

article

A fatal rollover crash involving a vehicle blocked several lanes of traffic in Marin County on Monday along eastbound Highway 37, officials with the California Highway Patrol say.

The CHP first reported the crash happened at 3 p.m. when a vehicle rolled multiple times and landed on its wheels. CHP said this was a solo vehicle rollover crash. It is not clear if there was anyone besides the driver inside the car that rolled over.

The crash was between Atherton Avenue and US-101.

CHP initially said there was no estimated time to reopen all the traffic lanes that were blocked and advised to use alternate routes. At least one lane reopened at around 4:30 p.m. By 4:52 p.m., CHP said all lanes reopened.

SkyFOX flew over the scene of the crash and saw a massive traffic backup, as well as the badly-damaged black four-door vehicle that had rolled over.

This is a developing news story.

Crash on State Route 37 backs up traffic in Marin County. Oct. 27, 2025.