Expand / Collapse search

Fatal rollover crash backs up traffic on Marin County's Highway 37

By
Published  October 27, 2025 4:45pm PDT
Marin County
KTVU FOX 2
article

Crash on State Route 37 backs up traffic in Marin County. Oct. 27, 2025. 

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. - A fatal rollover crash involving a vehicle blocked several lanes of traffic in Marin County on Monday along eastbound Highway 37, officials with the California Highway Patrol say. 

The CHP first reported the crash happened at 3 p.m. when a vehicle rolled multiple times and landed on its wheels. CHP said this was a solo vehicle rollover crash. It is not clear if there was anyone besides the driver inside the car that rolled over. 

The crash was between Atherton Avenue and US-101. 

CHP initially said there was no estimated time to reopen all the traffic lanes that were blocked and advised to use alternate routes. At least one lane reopened at around 4:30 p.m. By 4:52 p.m., CHP said all lanes reopened. 

SkyFOX flew over the scene of the crash and saw a massive traffic backup, as well as the badly-damaged black four-door vehicle that had rolled over.  

This is a developing news story. 

Crash on State Route 37 backs up traffic in Marin County. Oct. 27, 2025. 

Featured

Marin County DA charges 16-year-old girl in crash that killed 4 friends
article

Marin County DA charges 16-year-old girl in crash that killed 4 friends

Marin County prosecutors have charged a 16-year-old girl, whose car veered off the road in Woodacre, hit a tree and burst into flames — killing four of her friends — with misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter.

Marin CountyCalifornia Highway PatrolNews