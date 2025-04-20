RV encampment with nearly 50 vehicles set to be cleared in north San Jose

The Brief The encampment has about 46 vehicles, including cars and RVs. People have been living in the encampment for about three years. The city posted notices about three weeks ago telling people they must leave the area by April 21.



A large RV encampment is scheduled to be cleared on Monday in north San Jose. It’s located on Alviso-Milpitas Road just along westbound Highway 237. There are about 45 RVs there, many of them are not operating.

"They’re going to be towed away. They’re going to be impounded. That’s what we’ve been told," said Jay, who's been living at the encampment for three years.

What we know:

About three weeks ago, the City of San Jose started notifying people that they’d have to leave the area by Monday, April 21.

For the last three years, people have been living in RVs and cars on Alviso-Milpitas Road along westbound Hwy 237 in north San Jose.

Advocate Rose Gregorio came to deliver meals on Sunday. Frank says he's trying to get his truck up and running.

"Most of them don’t have a place to go. I’m supposed to help this guy tow his car someplace, but he doesn’t have a place to go. That’s his home," said Gregorio.

San Jose implemented a new program in January, creating up to 30 temporary, towaway zones for oversized vehicles like RVs. About 46 vehicles, some operational and others not, are at the campsite as of Sunday. Frank says he's trying to get his truck up and running.

"I got terminated, the first termination ever, then I got evicted the same year, 2021. That’s when I ended up out on the streets. I landed here, and I’ve been here ever since," said Frank.

The backstory:

The RV encampment is also located near a new data center that will be built by Microsoft in the next few years, but the city says they already had plans to clear the space.

Gregorio and Jay also said that after the City of Fremont recently changed its laws prohibiting encampments, people from Fremont have come to San Jose.

"We’re leaving by tonight. We can’t risk losing it all because they say at 7 o’clock this becomes a work zone. If you’re here, you’re allowed to leave, but if you have multiple vehicles here, and you haven’t gone by 7 [a.m.], once you cross that line, you’re not allowed back," Jay said.

"Then they take whatever you’ve left," he added.

The city also posted signs that said if people don't leave the area on Monday, their property will be removed.

The people KVTU spoke to did not say where they'd go after they leave the area.