Salesforce sending employees to California redwoods to connect in-person

article

Salesforce is offering employees a new way to get back acclimated to in-person work as the country emerges from the COVID pandemic that altered workplace environments.

The San Francisco-based company said the time is now for employees to start collaborating safely in person, rather than behind their computer screens.

"Since the pandemic began, we’ve onboarded tens of thousands of employees remotely," the company said in a news release. "Those employees have never met their manager or their teams in person. And many of our existing employees haven’t seen their colleagues face-to-face in two years."

Salesforce conducted an employee survey and found that the number one thing employees asked for was ways to connect.

At Trailblazer Ranch, guests will be surrounded by nature with wellbeing, learning, giving back and fun at the center of the experience. (Photo credit 1440 Multiversity.)

To allow employees the opportunity to foster trusted relationships with colleagues, learn from one another, and sharpen their professional skills, Salesforce is sending its employees to the beautiful redwoods for some much-needed bonding.

Starting in March, employees will gather at Trailblazer Ranch in Scotts Valley where they will take part in training sessions, skills building, and talent development.

"After years of being on Zoom calls and staring at computer screens, we’re encouraging our employees to step away from their screens," Salesforce said.

Trailblazer Ranch is an educational partnership with 1440 Multiversity, located on 75 acres in the beautiful redwoods of Scotts Valley, California. (Photo credit 1440 Multiversity)

According to a recent Deloitte study, employees are working three more hours a day compared to before the pandemic. The majority of those respondents, 80%, ranked wellbeing as important or very important to their organization’s success.

At Trailblazer Ranch employees will participate in tactile experiences like guided nature walks, restorative yoga, and group cooking classes.

"Learning, planning and team-building are important to the Trailblazer Ranch experience, but we can accomplish this in a whole new way — surrounded by nature, with wellbeing, giving back and fun at the center," the company said.

Advertisement

Salesforce intends to open the space up to local nonprofits and the community for use.