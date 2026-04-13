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The Brief The FBI is raiding a home in Spring, Texas. FOX News reports the home is connected to 20-year-old Daniel Alejandro Moreno-Gama. He was arrested after a Molotov cocktail was thrown at Sam Altman's house.



The FBI on Monday raided a home in Spring, Texas connected to the suspect accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail at OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s house in San Francisco.

Video of the scene shows a large law enforcement presence in a residential neighborhood.

According to FOX News, the home is connected to 20-year-old Daniel Alejandro Moreno-Gama.

The backstory:

San Francisco police began investigating an arson attack involving a Molotov cocktail at Altman's home on Friday morning.

Authorities confirmed that Moreno-Gama was taken into custody shortly after on attempted murder charges.

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Sources close to the investigation told Fox News that Moreno-Gama was driven by his anti-AI views and was carrying a manifesto when he was arrested in San Francisco.

The document, described as a "three-part series," includes a list of other AI executives and investors along with their names and addresses, sources said.

Sources told Fox News the Justice Department is expected to file federal charges Monday afternoon for attempted damage and destruction of property by means of explosives and possession of an unregistered firearm.

Moreno-Gama is already charged with multiple state felonies, including attempted murder, in connection to the incident at Altman's home.