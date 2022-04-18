San Francisco building partially collapses in fire
A burning building in San Francisco partially collapsed on Monday, the city's fire department said.
Three buildings were on fire in the West Portal neighborhood, a fire department spokesperson said.
The fire is at 309 West Portal Avenue, near 14th Avenue, in a bustling commercial district.
People on that block of West Portal are being evacuated.
No injuries have been reported, according to authorities.
This is a developing story.
