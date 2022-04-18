Expand / Collapse search

San Francisco building partially collapses in fire

By KTVU Staff
San Francisco firefighters were trying to extinguish a blaze that burned three buildings in the West Portal neighborhood on April 18, 2022.  (KTVU FOX 2)

A burning building in San Francisco partially collapsed on Monday, the city's fire department said.

Three buildings were on fire in the West Portal neighborhood, a fire department spokesperson said.

The fire is at 309 West Portal Avenue, near 14th Avenue, in a bustling commercial district. 

People on that block of West Portal are being evacuated. 

No injuries have been reported, according to authorities. 

This is a developing story.