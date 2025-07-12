Bay Area celebrity chef Tyler Florence shares his steak-grilling secret

Celebrity chef Tyler Florence stopped by KTVU on Saturday ahead of the Sonoma Raceway NASCAR Cup Series race and next week's fundraiser in San Francisco for arts programs.

And while he was touting both events – this weekend and next - Florence also shared his steak-grilling secret.

"Don't crank the whole thing up," he said.

Instead, create a hot side of the grill and a cooler side of the grill.

Crisp the outside crust on the hot side, he advised, and then, cook the steak on the cooler side, moving it back to the hot side to re-crisp the edges.

Florence visited the studio with San Francisco Magazine publisher Autum O'Keefe, who named Florence's restaurant, Miller & Lux, the best steakhouse in The City for the third consecutive year.

The criteria?

Well, it's just the best, she said with a laugh.

Florence was born in Greenville, South Carolina, but became a culinary phenomenon in Sonoma and now calls the Bay Area his home.

He spent two decades in Wine Country and is now a familiar face on the Food Network.

His first show was called Food 911, where he helped home cooks solve culinary dilemmas and later hosted Tyler’s Ultimate, showcasing his quest for the perfect recipes.

Florence also starred in Unchopped, a digital series celebrating amateur cook.

Florence also owns and operates several acclaimed restaurants in the Bay Area, including Wayfare Tavern in San Francisco and Miller & Lux at Chase Center.

His connection to Sonoma is further strengthened through his advocacy for the region’s farmers, winemakers and artisans, often featuring their products in his dishes and public appearances, according to his biography.

As grand marshal of the Sonoma race car event on Sunday, Florence will deliver the iconic command, "Drivers, start your engines," ahead of NASCAR’s only stop in Northern California.

IF YOU'RE INTERESTED: Florence is the grand marshal on Sunday for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway. Also, on July 19, he will be at the "Best of the Bay" from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at The Conservatory at One Sansome in San Francisco. Tickets are $250 and go to support the San Francisco Arts Education Project, or SFArtsED. KTVU viewers can use this code to get 20% off: KTVU20OFF discount.