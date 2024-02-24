San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade dazzles with costumes and pageantry

Thousands lined the streets of San Francisco on Saturday to take in all the eye-popping pageantry of this year's Chinese New Year Parade. Organizers projected a record turnout and the crowd was treated to miles of sparkling floats, dazzling costumes, and tradition.

Keeping with tradition, this year’s parade kicked off with the loud pops of firecrackers at Market and Second Streets.

This year marked the year of the dragon. The mythical creature is a symbol of luck, wisdom, strength and power in Chinese culture, and they were well represented in the parade.

"I’m so anxious. Where’s the dragon, where’s the dragon," said one attendee waiting for a 288-foot-long dragon, new to this year's parade, to make its way past.

Nineteen floats also navigated the route towards Union Square and into Chinatown in the hours-long parade.

"I love seeing all the floats. I like seeing all the different types of people that come out," said another attendee.

"Yeah it’s many months, many months of prep," said Karen, who had a hand in making the floats, and was in the crowd lining Market Street. "It’s a big process. Most of the creatures are carved by hand."

All the work appeared to be well received.

"I’m like a 9 out of 10 now, 10 out of 10," said another parade attendee, rating what he'd seen so far. "Just looking forward to seeing the groups again, you know, see what changed, and what’s the same."

This year’s parade grand marshal was the comedian, actress, and rapper, Awkwafina.

Also making an appearance along the route was Miss Chinatown and former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown.