San Francisco considers ban on smoking at outdoor bar patios and parklets

The Brief A proposed ordinance in San Francisco would ban smoking in outdoor bar patios and parklets, aiming to close a loophole in existing smoke-free laws. Business owners argue the ban is unnecessary and could hurt small businesses by driving away patrons. The proposal will be heard by a committee on May 18, with a potential full Board of Supervisors vote scheduled for next month.



San Francisco officials are considering a new ordinance that would prohibit smoking in outdoor bar patios and parklets, a move that is drawing significant push back from local business owners.

The proposed change

Dig deeper:

The proposal, worked on by Supervisor Myrna Melgar and Dr. John Maa of the San Francisco Marin Medical Society, seeks to treat bars and taverns similarly to restaurants.

Under current state and local laws, food establishments are already required to maintain smoke-free environments both indoors and outdoors.

What they're saying:

Maa, a surgeon, argues that the ban is necessary to protect the health of patrons, employees, and passersby from the dangers of secondhand smoke.

"This is to protect the patrons of these establishments and also importantly, the employees and anyone who might be exposed to secondhand smoke," Maa said, adding that the city should prioritize public health over profits.

Backlash from bars

The other side:

However, many bar owners view the proposal as an overreach.

Neil Holbrook, co-owner of O'Reilly's Pub in the Haight-Ashbury neighborhood, maintains a parklet specifically designated for customers who wish to smoke while they enjoy a drink.

"One of the reasons we have a parklet is so people can come out and have a cigarette with their beer," Holbrook said. Other opponents have organized an online petition listing numerous bars that fear the ordinance will negatively impact their bottom line.

Questions remain:

Some patrons also expressed skepticism regarding how the law would be enforced.

Critics suggested that smokers might simply move a few feet down the sidewalk, forcing bar owners to police the area outside their front doors.

Supervisor Melgar’s office stated that the goal of the ordinance is not to be punitive. Instead, the city plans to focus on outreach and will provide bar owners with free signage to encourage compliance.

What's next:

The proposed ordinance is scheduled to go before a committee on May 18.

If it passes through the committee, the full Board of Supervisors will vote on the matter next month.

If approved, the ban would take effect early next year.