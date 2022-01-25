San Francisco DA's office sued over handling of AAPI hate crimes

San Francisco's District Attorney’s Office is on the receiving end of a federal lawsuit. The man who filed the lawsuit is a crime victim who says the district attorney is not doing his job.

Anh Le, the man who filed the suit, says he was the victim of a horrific attack and he says D.A. Chesa Boudin let the people who attacked him off with a slap on the wrist.

Le says he was brutally attacked in November 2019. "I am a survivor of a horrendous attack that took place in San Francisco with no consequences to my attackers."

Le says his attacker and his attacker's adolescent son threatened his life, beat him with a baseball bat and terrorized him. The suspects were eventually arrested and faced a host of felony charges. But Le says the district attorney's office failed to pursue hate crime charges, and allowed the charges to be plead down to misdemeanor battery.

"Although he was arrested for felony terroristic threats, felony elder abuse and battery because of the way my case has been handled by the San Francisco District Attorney's Office justice has not been served," said Le.

Now Le has filed a federal lawsuit, claiming the D.A.'s office did not adequately protect Le's rights. His legal team says the aim is to hold D.A. Boudin and his office accountable. "We are bringing this lawsuit, and this is the principal reason, I want to make very clear: on behalf of Mr. Le and other Asian American victims to ensure that the District Attorney's Office does its job," said Quyen Ta from the law firm King & Spalding.

In an email, the district attorney's office said "D.A. Boudin has been a steadfast advocate for improved victim services and support for the AAPI community."

The district attorney also touted the formation of an AAPI steering committee that met Monday for the first time. The aim of the committee is to address gaps in services for elderly AAPI victims.

Mr. Le, the victim in this case, also has a separate civil lawsuit filed against the man who assaulted him, the next court date for that civil case is set for April.

Le said he filed the suit against Boudin and the D.A.'s office to stand up for all victims of AAPI violence to make sure they see justice.