San Francisco fireman dies unexpectedly

A San Francisco fireman has died unexpectedly, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

Lt. Stephen Silvestrich died unexpectedly at his home Tuesday after his tour of duty, officials said.

Silvestrich first joined the department on Aug. 26, 2002, where he worked as a firefighter paramedic until he was promoted to lieutenant in October 2021 at Station 03.

"Lieutenant Silverstrich devoted over two decades to serving our community with exceptional bravery and dedication…his relentless commitment to aiding others has impacted Station 03 and the numerous San Francisco communities he has served throughout his service," said the department.

He's survived by his wife Kristen, his sons Ethan and Aidan, and his daughters Ella and Abigail.

San Francisco Firefighters Union Local 798 paid tribute to Silvestrich on their social media.

"Lieutenant Stephen Silvestrich was a cornerstone of our department, cherished by all who worked alongside him. He was not only a consummate professional but also a devoted family man," said SFFD Chief Jeanine Nicholson on Silvestrich's legacy. "His profound presence will be sorely missed, and his exemplary service will be remembered forever. As we mourn, we also honor the courage of all first responders who dedicate their lives to the service of others."

Silverstrich's cause of death was not immediately made clear.

