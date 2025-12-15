Gas tank catches fire at San Francisco Shell station

A fire and a reported explosion erupted Monday at the site of a San Francisco gas station.

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management reported around 4:55 p.m. that fire activity was occurring in the area of 16th and Guerrero streets.

Gas tank ignites during removal

The San Francisco Fire Department later said crews were called to a Shell gas station, where a gas tank that was being removed caught fire.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames within 10 minutes. However, the department said fuel remains in the tank, and an outside company has been called to remove it.

Footage from the scene showed that the gas station appeared to be under construction.

There were no reports of any injuries.