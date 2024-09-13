Live: San Francisco investigate 'officer-involved' shooting at Powell Street station

The Brief San Francisco police investigate ‘officer-involved’ shooting at Powell Street station. The gunshot victim was taken to the hospital. No trains were stopping at the Powell Street Station.



San Francisco police reported on Friday that they are investigating an "officer-involved shooting" at the Powell Street station.

KTVU learned that this shooting possibly started with an officer observing a person in a car with a gun when they ran into the area of 5th and Market streets by the station about 10:30 a.m. Police have not released any details at this point.

It's unclear who fired the shots.

The person survived the shooting.

Firefighters said they found the gunshot victim after they had walked a short distance from where they were shot. That person was taken to the hospital, firefighters said.

Aerial footage showed police cars outside the Powell Street station, as well as an ambulance waiting outside. Video from inside the Powell Street station showed a heavy police presence.

Police had also put up yellow crime scene tape on the escalators leading down to the station, where commuters typically go to pick up their buses and trains.

As a result, the Powell Street BART station was closed because of the police activity.

Both BART and Muni trains and buses will continue to pass through the station but will not stop at Powell during the investigation.

The Source Video at the scene, San Francisco police and firefighters

San Francisco put up yellow crime scene tape at the station at 5th and Market streets. Sept. 13, 2024 Expand

An ambulance waits outside the station at 5th and Market streets. Sept. 13, 2024

San Francisco police outside the BART and Muni station at 5th and Market streets. Sept. 13, 2024 Expand



