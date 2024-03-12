San Francisco man, who worked at a middle school, charged with sexually abusing student, DA says

article

A 20-year-old man, who worked at a San Francisco middle school, has been charged with multiple sex abuse felonies including lewd acts with a child and unlawful sexual intercourse.

Jeremy Rene Reyes was arraigned on Monday. He pleaded not guilty to all charges, according to San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins.

Reyes was arrested on March 5, after the administration at Everett Middle School reported that one of its students was involved in a sexual relationship with an adult.

In a statement released to KTVU on Tuesday, the San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD) said that the suspect was not a district employee but was affiliated with a community-based organization that supports the school.

"As soon as the school learned about this, they immediately contacted the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) who responded to campus and placed the adult under arrest," said Laura Dudnick, SFUSD's director of communications.

The district said that the school was providing support to the impacted student and their family, and added, "We encourage anyone at school who may have been impacted by this, or who has relevant information to share, to contact SFPD or a trusted adult on campus."

The district attorney’s office also urged anyone with information about the case to contact investigators.

"We will now work diligently to pursue justice in this case," Jenkins said, adding, "My office will do everything in our power to ensure that children are safe in our schools and in our city."

The DA also said that due to the safety risk the suspect posed, her office filed a motion to keep him in custody pending trial. The court granted the motion and set no bail for Reyes.

He's scheduled to return to court on March 22 for a preliminary hearing.

