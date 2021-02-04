San Francisco parents want schools to reopen as struggles with virtual learning mount

San Francisco teachers and the district are still at an impasse over when in-person classes should resume as more parents push for face-to-face instruction.

Among them is Chris Tabelli and his partner Lindsay Sink. They are dealing with a double whammy since COVID struck.



"Pre-COVID I had two locations and around a dozen employees. Now we have one location and no employees" said Tabelli.



The couple is down to running one location by themselves while also caring for three children who were forced into virtual learning when San Francisco public schools closed classrooms in March.



"It’s been an absolute nightmare. It has just been really difficult for all the children," said Sink.



Tabelli and Sink are part of "Decreasing the Distance", a collective of parents in San Francisco pushing for local leaders and the school district to resume in-person instruction.



The latest push comes a day after the city announced a lawsuit against the district and board over school closures.

The head of the Centers for Disease Control proclaims teacher inoculations are not necessary for safely reopening schools.

On Thursday, members of Decreasing the Distance gathered at Jose Ortega Elementary for a rally.



"We’re calling for our school leaders or school union and board of education to come to an agreement," said Meredith Willa Dodson.

COVID safety has lead to the deadlock between the teacher’s union and school district.



A recent statement from the United Educators of San Francisco said in part, "Our calls for support with two of the most important safety standards, testing, and contact tracing, have gone largely unmet."



In Santa Clara County, the Bay Area’s largest school district, a spokesperson said agreements were reached with its labor groups to only reopen once the county is in the orange tier.

Members of Decreasing the Distance said they understand the challenges facing teachers such as those vulnerable to infection. They said they aren't asking for a mass reopening of schools, but a measured approach.



"At least here I know that they’re talking about having the option of remaining on distance learning and continuing to improve distance learning for those family and kids that will remain on that for the remainder of the pandemic, which we know will be long and for teachers as well who are immunocompromised," said Willa Dodson.