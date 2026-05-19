San Francisco police arrests three people on theft charges in Chinatown

The Brief Officers were able to identify the suspects' car on Saturday using Automated License Plate Readers and a drone unit, according to the San Francisco Police Department. The three suspects were arrested on theft-related charges and booked into the San Francisco County Jail. A search warrant was carried out in Vallejo by SFPD where they recovered more stolen items and more than $14,000 in the home.



The San Francisco Police Department arrested three people on Saturday in connection to several cases of alleged theft and pickpocketing, including one case where a victim lost about $4,000 worth of property.

Chinatown pickpocketing

What we know:

Business owners and community members in Chinatown reported multiple theft incidents in April, which led SFPD to launch an investigation.

Officers were able to identify the suspects' car on Saturday using Automated License Plate Readers and a drone unit, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

Officers in plainclothes saw the suspects working together to steal items from community members, leading officers to arrest all three of them, the department said.

The suspects were identified as Stefan Ruest, 35, Marian Constantine, 30, and Florin Matei, 26, all from Vallejo. The suspects were brought to San Francisco County Jail on the charges of grand theft, conspiracy, and possession of stolen property.

In a statement Tuesday, San Francisco Police Chief Derrick Lew thanked the city's Central Station for working with the Chinatown business owners to arrest the suspects.

"Criminals targeting Chinatown, or any other community in San Francisco, is simply unacceptable," Lew said. "I want to thank members of the Central Station for their continued partnership with the merchants to demonstrate the highest level of community policing that keeps our city and Chinatown safe.

The police department said officers recovered the stolen belongings and gave the items back to the victims.

The following day, a search warrant was carried out in Vallejo by SFPD where they recovered more stolen items and more than $14,000 in the home.

The investigation remains active and open.