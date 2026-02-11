San Francisco police make arrest in fatal Wednesday morning shooting

article

The Brief There was a fatal shooting Wednesday morning in San Francisco's Tenderloin District. An Oakland man was detained as a person of interest and later arrested in connection to the shooting. The victim of the shooting was not identified.



An Oakland man was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in San Francisco's Tenderloin District on Wednesday.

San Francisco homicide

What we know:

The San Francisco Police Department said Sefanaia Alatini, 37, was initially detained as a person of interest for the shooting on the 100 block of Turk Street, between Jones and Taylor streets.

Officers responded to the location of the shooting just before 9 a.m. When they arrived, police said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said they began to render aid immediately before paramedics arrived on the scene.

Despite these life-saving measures, the unidentified shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives took over the investigation. They were able to identify a person of interest who was detained. Alatini was placed under arrest after investigators found probable cause linking him to the shooting.

Alatini was booked into the San Francisco County Jail, where he was booked for murder, felon in possession of a firearm and felon in possession of ammunition.

Police said this remains an open and active investigation despite an arrest being made.

What we don't know:

Police did not say what led up to the shooting. We also don't know why the suspect is considered a felon. It is not known if the two men were known to each other.

Police did not say how long it took for the arrest to be made after the shooting.

The Source The San Francisco Police Department