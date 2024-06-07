San Francisco police seek person of interest in racist threats against dog walker

San Francisco police on Friday released surveillance video of a person of interest in the investigation into racist threats against a dog walker.

The video showed what appeared to be a man wearing black clothing and carrying a brown bag while walking down a city street.

The video was taken around the time Terry Williams reported receiving several threats near his home, including a voodoo doll depicting a black person with a noose around the neck.

Then last month, there was a fire at Williams' home, though it's not clear whether these incidents are connected.

Police have not identified the person in the video as a suspect in their case, but they want to speak with them.