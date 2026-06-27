San Francisco Pride: Market Street lasers return, ValQueeries celebrate at Valkyries Pride Night

The Brief San Francisco kicked off Pride weekend with the return of the Pride lasers, illuminating nearly four miles of Market Street for the fifth year. The Golden State Valkyries hosted Pride Night, where members of the ValQueeries said the fan group has created a welcoming community for LGBTQ basketball fans.



Pride Weekend officially got underway Friday as rainbow lasers illuminated Market Street and the Golden State Valkyries hosted their annual Pride Night, highlighting LGBTQ community and visibility across San Francisco.

Dig deeper:

The Pride lasers returned for a fifth year, stretching nearly four miles along Market Street.

The installation, called "Welcome," transforms the corridor into what organizers describe as the world's largest Pride flag.

The project is produced by Illuminate, the nonprofit behind The Bay Lights and the recently unveiled 7x7 installation outside City Hall.

"I think the whole world is watching San Francisco right now, we got three FIFA World Cup soccer matches happening while these installations are up here in San Francisco," said Ben Davis, founder and Chief Visionary Officer of Illuminate.

Pride shines on and off the court

At Chase Center, the Golden State Valkyries hosted Pride Night, featuring drag performances and other festivities.

Among those attending were members of the ValQueeries, an LGBTQ fan group created during the Valkyries' inaugural season.

The group hosts pregame meetups, watch parties and happy hours to bring fans together.

What they're saying:

"I think for a long time we were told that sports was not a place for queer people, period. But we've been big fans for a long time, and we've been here the whole time. So to have a space for us where we recognize one another and we know that we're here and we can just celebrate those shared identities is very important to us," said Megan Doherty-Baker, co-founder of the ValQueeries.

Doherty-Baker, a third-generation San Franciscan and founding season ticket holder, said creating the group was about making LGBTQ fans feel seen within the growing Valkyries community.

For co-founder Vanessa Hernandez, the group has become a place of belonging.

"It's extremely special. I didn't grow up with a queer friend group. I didn't come out until I was older in my adulthood," she said. "In the Bay, obviously it's a little bit different where there is some space for us to be out in who we are, but I think the times right now especially, there's a lot of threat to us."

The Valkyries say their LGBTQ fan base has been an important part of the team's success and that inclusivity is central to the organization's culture.

"To me, every night feels like Pride Night at the Valkyries. It is always a safe space for people to come to feel inclusive," said Andrea Fernandez, the team's vice president of marketing. "The ValQueeries are a huge part of the Valkyries fandom. They are a huge part of just bringing people together and showing the passion of supporting the Valkyries overall."

For fans like Audacious Wilson, the atmosphere reflected what Pride is all about.

"It's a beautiful thing. It's so amazing to come together with community on this scale. It's a moment of togetherness that we've been missing," she said.

What's next:

The Pride lasers will remain on Market Street from dusk until dawn through the weekend.

The Valkyries play at home against the New York Liberty on Sunday, as Pride celebrations continue across San Francisco.