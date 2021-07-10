San Francisco resident shoots at burglary suspect breaking into his apartment

A burglary suspect was nearly hit by gunfire after a man discovered the suspect inside his San Francisco apartment earlier this week, police said Friday.

The alleged hot prowl burglary happened Tuesday, around 10:20 a.m. in the 1600 block of Folsom Street, in the city's South of Market neighborhood, police said.

Investigators learned that the victim, a 66-year-old man, initially heard noises coming from his apartment kitchen, located on the building's second story.

The victim then saw the burglary suspect trying to climb into the apartment through the kitchen window. Fearing for his safety, the victim went to retrieve a handgun to confront the suspect, police said.

Once confronted by the armed resident, the suspect tried to flee but then turned toward the victim, prompting the victim to fire his gun, according to police.

The victim, however, missed and did not strike the suspect, police said.

The suspect next fled downstairs to a common area of the building, where a restaurant was located. There, the victim was able to stop the suspect until officers arrived.

Once at the scene, officers identified the suspect as 37-year-old San Francisco resident Danny Babineaux and arrested Babineaux on suspicion of burglary, police said.

Babineaux remains in custody and is being held without bail, according to jail records.