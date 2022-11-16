San Francisco Supervisor Mar concedes to Joel Engardio in District 4 race

article

San Francisco District 4 Supervisor Gordon Mar has conceded to his opponent in his bid for reelection. Mar, the incumbent candidate, made the announcement Wednesday on Twitter.

He said there were still ballots to count, but that they were not likely to change the outcome. Mar said he called his opponent, Joel Engardio, to congratulate him as he conceded.

In a statement, Mar said he ran on his record in a "closely divided city." He said many viewed the race as a referendum on city government. He also acknowledged that the city's district lines had changed and how that may have impacted the race. The city's new supervisor districts were approved in April 2022.

District 4 includes the Sunset District and Parkside neighborhood.

"When I took office, District 4 had the worst housing production record of any District, losing more affordable housing than we'd built. Together, we spearheaded the first 100% affordable housing project for working families, the first homeless outreach services and permanent supportive housing, and the first affordable housing acquisitions ever in the Sunset. We broke ground on the first 100% affordable teacher housing project in the entire city," Mar said.

Mar touted his fight for funding climate action, expansion of City College, as well as expansion of paid leave and labor rights for workers among his other accomplishments in office.

"While our time in office is coming to a close, our impact isn't," Mar said. He said he'll continue to fight for the progress of working people. "I've been in this movement for decades and I'm not going anywhere."

His opponent claimed victory on his Twitter page.

"It’s an honor to lead the next steps as a newly elected city supervisor," Engardio wrote, following Mar's concession. "Our best San Francisco is a place where streets are safe from crime and safe for pedestrians and cyclists. Where we make room to house the families, workers, innovators, and artisans that define a city."

Earlier this month, Mar claimed voter suppression was going on when he said he was alerted that a man, pretending to be with his campaign, was going door-to-door, asking residents to hand over their ballots to mail them.

