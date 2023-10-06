San Francisco suspect on stabbing spree, assaults another: Police

A stabbing spree suspect in San Francisco has been captured, according to police. Within minutes of each other, a man allegedly stabbed several people and assaulted another throughout Market Street Sunday.

Police arrested 60-year-old Effrim Baker of San Francisco, who went person to person with an "unknown object" on at least three different occasions early Sunday and without provocation. Officials said the first incident happened in the area of Market and Battery Streets.

Officers arrived at that scene around 8 a.m. to investigate a stabbing and found the victim, who was able to flee the suspect before police arrived.

The second incident occurred around the 800 block of Market St. Officials said the victim was an elderly man in a wheelchair and was bleeding from his face. The witness told police they saw Baker assault the man, though it's unclear if Baker stabbed him. Officials said according to witnesses, Baker was not provoked.

That victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The third incident occurred in the same area as the second incident and also without provocation, according to police. Officials said the victim was standing when he was allegedly attacked by Baker. He was also taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Around 8:10 a.m., officers responded to an area near the 900 block of Market St. on reports of another stabbing. Officials said Baker and the victim fought over the victim's property before Baker stabbed them.

The victim also suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Police said upon arriving, they found Baker walking away with a "fixed blade-edge weapon" in his hands. He was detained shortly after.

Baker has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault, elder abuse, three counts of attempted homicide, and aggravated assault with a weapon.

Anyone with information on the stabbings or assault is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department at (415) 575-4444.