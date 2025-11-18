San Francisco's new schools superintendent says difficult cuts lie ahead

San Francisco's school board is ready to elevate Maria Su, the interim superintendent of schools, to the new permanent superintendent. She takes the helm at a time of declining enrollment and financial hardship.

"I don't take this honor for granted," said superintendent Su. "I know that it is going to be really hard."

It was just over a year ago that then-Mayor London Breed pulled Su from the Department of Children, Youth and their Families to helm the beleaguered school district.

Superintendent Su said she inherited a district in a severe financial crisis and helped cut $114 million from the budget.

The superintendent said the aim is to get the district out from under state oversight, and that means more difficult cuts ahead.

"Once we make the second year of cuts, we will be able to regain local control, meaning we will be able to stand on our own two feet and manage our own budget," said Su.

Those tough decisions could include consolidating schools to save money.

"At the end of the day, we might have to close some schools, but that's not going to be the priority, said superintendent Su. "The priority for us is making sure that our students again are the center of the decision, making sure we will build instructional excellence as we're thinking about all of these movements."

For the students and families in the city, Superintendent Su said the district is focused on getting the basics right. "We need to focus on moving the needle for our students to read, to do math, and for our high school students to be ready for college, career and life," said Superintendent Su.

When asked what success would look like in a year, the superintendent said a stronger financial standing, the return of local control, and deeper partnerships between administrators, educators and families in the city.

