San Francisco's Twin Peaks killers sentenced to life without parole in 2017 murder

The San Francisco District Attorney's office on Friday announced the sentences issued for the 2017 Twin Peaks killers, who shot a man and robbed him of his camera at one of the city's tourist attractions.

D.A. Brooke Jenkins said in a news release that Fantasy Decuir and Lamonte Mims, both 27, were each sentenced by a San Francisco Superior Court judge, to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The conviction for the two came down in September.

On July 16, 2017, prosecutors said photographer Edward French was taking photos from his vantage point at Twin Peaks on his new Canon Mark III camera. Surveillance camera video shows the pair approaching their victim and robbing him at gunpoint. A struggle ensued before Frenh was shot by Decuir through the heart and right lung, officials said.

According to the DA's office, after he was shot, Mims pulled his camera bag away from French and kicked him while he lay on the ground. The assailants then fled the scene.

Prosecutors said Decuir and Mims tried to sell the camera in the Mid-Market neighborhood just a little more than an hour after the murder.

The pair were identified and located after they tried to rob a pair of tourists of a camera and credit cards at gunpoint in San Francisco's Cathedral Hill on July 28, 2017.

Decuir was convicted of first-degree murder with special circumstances and for second-degree robbery. Mims was also convicted of first-degree murder with special circumstances and for having a firearm.

The DA's office thanked the victim's family and the San Francisco Police Department for their work on this case.