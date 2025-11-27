2 women freed from alleged forced prostitution in San Jose
article
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A 29-year-old man was arrested in San Jose last week on suspicion of pimping and pandering, police said.
Arrests made during enforcement operation
Roberto Edwards was taken into custody on Nov. 20 along with another man, who was not identified and was arrested for allegedly soliciting prostitution, the San Jose Police Department said Wednesday.
Police said two women were taken to safety and are receiving support services.
Featured
Increased enforcement ahead of Super Bowl
The operation was carried out by the police department's Human Trafficking Task Force, which officials said is increasing enforcement efforts leading up to the Super Bowl in February in Santa Clara.
The department said that crimes such as human trafficking and sexual exploitation historically increase in cities hosting large events.