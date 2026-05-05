San Jose burglars cut through walls to steal safe filled with passports

The Brief A family-owned business in San Jose fell victim to burglars who broke into their shop in a sophisticated way and took the business' safe. The safe contained passports, Social Security cards, birth certificates and other sensitive identification information. Now there are fears of identity theft associated with stolen documents.



A family-owned shipping business in San Jose is trying to resume normal operations after a sophisticated burglary left the building structurally damaged and sensitive personal documents in the hands of thieves.

San Jose police confirmed they are investigating the break-in, which occurred at a multi-tenant complex near the intersection of Senter and Tully roads. The business, which is family-owned and has operated for 12 years, specializes in international shipping primarily to Vietnam.

Precise Burglary Targets Sensitive Identity Documents

The suspects did not simply break a window; the owners believe the burglars utilized tools to cut through several walls of neighboring units in the complex to reach a specific target: a large safe.

Inside the safe were passports, Social Security cards, birth certificates, and other highly sensitive information. Because the company handles international logistics, the owners explained that sensitive employee and operational data was kept onsite to comply with airline and customs security protocols.

"We walked in, and we saw that things were broken in the place and the big safe was gone," said Tram Huynh, an employee and the daughter of the business owner. "We saw that a wall was cut out in the right size of the safe. We were like, 'Oh my gosh, somebody knew the size of the safe.'"

Surveillance Video Captures Getaway Vehicle

Huynh, who is also a victim of the theft, said her own passport and identity documents were among the items taken. She believes the crime was meticulously planned.

"It was a really clean cut," Huynh said. "They knew exactly what they were doing. It was very precise. They had all the tools—this was definitely planned."

Surveillance footage from a neighboring business shows the suspects loading the heavy safe into a black van shortly before 4 a.m. Huynh said that both the video and a license plate number, captured by a separate camera, have been turned over to investigators.

Fears of Identity Theft Following Security Breach

San Jose police said the burglary is believed to have taken place between the afternoon of April 4 and 7 a.m. on April 6, when the damage was first discovered. While the business was equipped with an alarm system, it reportedly failed to trigger while the crime was in progress. The reason for the failure is not known.

For the victims, the loss of the safe is compounded by the long-term threat of identity theft.

"It is kind of like your life is stolen," Huynh said. "Your identity could be stolen, any credit cards you open could be at risk. It is just a lot of stress."

San Jose police say the case remains open and active. Police have not released any information about potential suspects in this case.