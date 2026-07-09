San Jose man arrested after 30 suspected burglaries on electric scooter

The Brief According to San Jose police, Jonathan Bynum, 47, was arrested on Monday, June 29 by the Santa Clara Police Department's special enforcement team after being connected to over 30 burglaries. The burglaries were primarily located at local restaurants and coffee shops. The burglaries involved Bynum stealing cash from local businesses and breaking into stores and their safes. Bynum was booked into the Santa Clara County jail for burglary, but hasn't been formally charged as of Thursday.



San Jose police on Thursday announced the arrest of a man they believe is connected to over 30 burglaries that took place over the course of a year.

Jonathan Bynum, 47, was arrested on Monday, June 29 by the Santa Clara Police Department's special enforcement team.

The burglaries primarily happened at local restaurants and coffee shops in San Jose and the greater Bay Area. The suspect traveled to each business on his electric scooter, police said.

"Although these are not considered violent crimes, they are destroying and threatening our livelihood of our mom and pop shops," said Stacie Shih, a senior public information representative for SJPD.

Jonathan Bynum, 47, was arrested by the Santa Clara Police Department's special enforcement team on June 29, 2026, in connection with burglaries in the South Bay. Photo: San Jose Police Department.

San Jose man suspected of 30 burglaries

What we know:

The incidents happened from early 2025 to the most recent incident in June 2026.

In late April, SJPD's burglary unit obtained an arrest warrant for Bynum after a commercial burglary happened in San Jose.

The burglaries involved Bynum stealing cash from local businesses, breaking into stores and their safes, according to police.

A search warrant was served at his residence, and while Bynum wasn't found, police discovered numerous pieces of evidence directly linking him to multiple burglaries.

Police have not said exactly what the evidence was, only that it was recovered by police.

Authorities also had a lot of surveillance video from one of the businesses.

On June 29, Santa Clara Police Department's special enforcement team located and arrested Bynum in San Jose in connection to one of their investigations.

Bynum was booked into the Santa Clara County jail for burglary, but hasn't been formally charged as of Thursday.

The businesses that police believe Bynum burglarized were located in the 5700 block of Santa Teresa Blvd, 5700 block of Village Oaks Dr., 120 block of Bernal Rd., and 1400 block of Bird Ave.

Anyone with information related to the burglaries or suspect is urged to contact the San Jose Police Department Burglary Unit at their email: burglarytips@sanjoseca.gov .

Surveillance images of suspect Bynum involved in multiple burglaries on local businesses and coffee shops. Photo: San José Police Department.