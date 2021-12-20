San Jose cleanup volunteer attacked with machete

Police said a volunteer with Goodwill of Silicon Valley was attacked Monday morning in San Jose by a homeless person wielding a machete.

Sgt. Christian Camarillo said the victim sustained minor injuries to his hand.

"Right now it seems to be a completely unprovoked attacked," Camarillo said. "We don't know why."

The victim was treated at the scene and then transported to Valley Medical Center for more care.

The attack occurred at a homeless encampment near Irene and Taylor streets, not too far from Columbus Park.

Investigators said the suspect, identified as 43-year-old Charles Hightower, remains behind bars.

Representatives with Goodwill of Silicon Valley said there was no security with the volunteers as they removed trash from the homeless encampment.

Aerial video showed police cars parked near what looked liked tents belonging to unsheltered people.

