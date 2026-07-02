San Jose considers changes to San Pedro Square World Cup watch parties after street celebrations turn rowdy

The Brief Sources tell KTVU that San Jose city officials are considering moving or altering several upcoming World Cup watch parties at San Pedro Square following unruly behavior after Tuesday's match. The potential changes follow a capacity crowd celebration of Mexico's victory over Ecuador, which escalated into illegal fireworks, blocked traffic, and an unlawful assembly declaration. San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan's office stated they are exploring the appropriate space for the watch parties, with official details expected Friday morning.



San Jose officials are reevaluating how to proceed with several upcoming World Cup watch parties at San Pedro Square following an intense street celebration that required police intervention earlier this week.

Unlawful Assembly Sparks Security Review

The review comes ahead of a major weekend of soccer, with Team Mexico scheduled to play Sunday and Team USA taking the field Monday. Local businesses first alerted KTVU that the city is planning to either find an alternative venue or alter the setup at San Pedro Square for the upcoming matches.

The potential changes are a direct response to Tuesday evening's watch party, where a capacity crowd gathered to watch Mexico defeat Ecuador. Following the victory, celebrations spilled into downtown streets. Some individuals began detonating illegal fireworks, blocking traffic, and clashing with responding officers, which prompted the San Jose Police Department to declare an unlawful assembly at approximately 11:30 p.m.

In a brief statement sent to KTVU Thursday afternoon, San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan's office said, "We are currently exploring the appropriate space for everyone to enjoy the watch parties."

Local Businesses and Fans React

Local bar operators in the downtown corridor report that they are preparing for massive turnouts regardless of how the city alters the public viewing areas. The commercial enthusiasm surrounding the tournament remains exceptionally high.

"The Mexico game is going to be wild. I feel like this is almost their equivalent of the Super Bowl, if not more," said Erica Lopez, an employee at nearby bar The Brit. "Especially with England, because those are the two teams that we’re seeing the most turnout for here, so I expect it to be insane again."

Meanwhile, soccer fans frequenting the outdoor viewing plaza expressed hope that the city would preserve the current setup rather than shutting down or moving the community gathering.

"It’s a way for people to come together, and it’s a good time, so I think they should just keep doing it and let it ride," one fan said. Another attendee suggested the city should go in the opposite direction, stating, "They should expand more because the final is coming soon, so they should have more space for everything."

Official Announcement Expected Friday

The Mayor's office confirmed they intend to publicly share the finalized safety and venue details sometime Friday morning.